To the editor:
I’m a loser and a sucker. I know this because President Donald Trump told me I was. I know this because I served, unlike him, in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Some of my high school and college friends are also losers and suckers. If Trump is curious and would like to know who they are, he can find their many names on a certain wall in Washington D.C. His callous and hurtful comments along with his mocking of hero and Sen. John McCain are extremely disgraceful and unlike any commander in chief in chief of this United States would ever say. Trump is a disgrace to this country and no other president would have made those hurtful comments. The president doesn’t have to apologize to me, I lost my respect for him a long time ago and his words have no sincerity or empathy in them. But, he needs to repent of his comments and on his knees beg for forgiveness from Gold Star families, those families who have their sons and daughters names on that wall, and Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain. Respect is hard earned. Those who have served and given their lives in combat are heroes to this nation, not a bunch of suckers and losers. The president makes me sick.
Steve Koestner
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.