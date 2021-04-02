To the editor:
Republicans are trying to reshape themselves as the political party for working people. I am not fooled. Not one Republican in the House or Senate voted for President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which he signed on March 11. Not one.
Is it big? You bet it is – $1.9 trillion. With millions of people out of work, schools trying to reopen safely, and lines for food banks sometimes extending for miles, this is no time be small, to be timid. America’s challenges will not go away by themselves, especially when almost 1,500 people a day are dying from COVID-19 (New York Times - March 13, 2021).
Biden’s Rescue Plan includes billions to administer and distribute vaccines, diagnose infections, and purchase testing supplies and protective equipment. There are also funds for hospitals, public health agencies, and biomedical research.
Equally important, the American Rescue Plan aggressively targets the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus. Eligible couples and individuals will get help, as will those who remain unemployed. Small business loans, emergency rental assistance, and grants for restaurants are included. An expansion of the child tax credit will help 10 million children living in poverty.
President Biden and his advisers have developed an ambitious piece of legislation. It will fund a comprehensive response to COVID-19, deliver relief to working families, and help struggling communities. It is supported by 75% of the American public.
Yet, not one Republican in the House or Senate voted for the American Rescue Plan. They claim to be for working people. Who are they kidding?
Susan Pettit
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.