To the editor:
Scenario 1 — In a recent letter to the editor, a Farmington writer was ranting and raving about the mandated restrictions and the illegal power and tyranny of our governor to control the virus.
Scenario 2 — On March 7, the news reported the following: A man has been hooked up to a heart/lung bypass machine for 52 days, and concerned about lasting effects. Also, a local nurse has observed five lives lost to COVID-19 in two days. She needed to transfer from the COVID-19 ward to cardiac care.
Whom do you sympathize with? Scenario 1 or 2? The letter writer wants our governor to be impeached for wanting us to avoid serious consequences or deaths due to COVID-19. Never mind that he is taking action and responsibility that the former president failed to. How many of the 29 million cases and half million deaths nationwide could have been averted by just listening to science and wearing a mask? The writer just can’t live with the minor inconveniences (like wearing a mask). Think of those who really won’t live because of COVID-19.
AL KOLBERG
Burnsville
