Watching the Jan. 6 hearings by the House Committee, we should recognize the real truth about former President Donald Trump and the insurrection. Mr. Trump falsely denying that he lost the election is not new behavior. This is simply a reflection of who he is – a likely sociopath who is dealing with his version of reality. That he is a sociopath has been widely speculated by many, including his own niece, psychologist Mary Trump, Tony Schwartz, Trump’s own co-author, “The Art of the Deal,” as well as numerous psychologists who have noted that his behaviors are very typical of a sociopath. Those who have read “The Sociopath Next Door” (Martha Stout) recognize that Trump’s actions and statements exemplify all the traits of sociopaths: can’t ever lose, have no conscience, believe everything they say is true, and are delusional.
So, let’s look at the truth about the election lies from Mr. Trump. From news reports and his own statements, he apparently cannot discern he is lying; he seems to truly believe what he says when he claims the election was rigged. That he evidently cannot accept that it wasn’t would be indicative of delusion. Thus, more than a year and a half after the 2020 election, he continues to claim he won by a landslide and that there was massive voter fraud. He claims there was no way he could have lost. Very sad, but very predictable.
We need to stop perpetuating the nonsense about stolen elections and election fraud, and acknowledge that all of this division and delusion are simply the result of Trump trying to deal with a loss that his mind appears to be incapable of accepting. The rest of us should sadly acknowledge the cause of these false claims and move on. This includes those who cynically, for their own political gain, profess support of these claims knowing they are false.
Donald Trump lost the popular vote in the 2016 election. He lost the electoral college vote and the popular vote in the 2020 election. Those are the facts, the reality, the truth. Enough is enough.
