To the editor:
Was it an exercise in satirical myths? In his letter to the editor of July 2, Ron Goldser writes about the virtues/vices of government statism? He seemed to envision a gratuitous and angelic government in charge of all matters. He ignored that 19th century America became the most productive country the world had ever known! It was with a laissez-faire government that producers responding to the demands of consumers that caused Americans to escape the bonds of poverty. One wonders, did Goldser forget the first abbreviated lesson of Econ 101 “TINSTAAFL.” (There is no such thing as a free lunch.)
Worse, he provides no example of any capitalist country that improved its lot by acquiring the shackles of socialism. We are witnessing what occurs when a Republican form of government slides into a Democracy. Centuries ago the economist, Tytler made this profound observation, “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the majority discovers it can vote itself largess out of the public treasury.”
I do hope Goldser was just teasing us!
Richard Iffert
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.