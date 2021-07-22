To the editor:

Was it an exercise in satirical myths? In his letter to the editor of July 2, Ron Goldser writes about the virtues/vices of government statism? He seemed to envision a gratuitous and angelic government in charge of all matters. He ignored that 19th century America became the most productive country the world had ever known! It was with a laissez-faire government that producers responding to the demands of consumers that caused Americans to escape the bonds of poverty. One wonders, did Goldser forget the first abbreviated lesson of Econ 101 “TINSTAAFL.” (There is no such thing as a free lunch.)

Worse, he provides no example of any capitalist country that improved its lot by acquiring the shackles of socialism. We are witnessing what occurs when a Republican form of government slides into a Democracy. Centuries ago the economist, Tytler made this profound observation, “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the majority discovers it can vote itself largess out of the public treasury.”

I do hope Goldser was just teasing us!

Richard Iffert

Eagan

Load comments