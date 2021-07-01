To the editor:
Do you believe in a government that seeks to:
Provide living wage jobs and enable small business to thrive within a strong, fair, and sustainable economy?
Ensure access to quality education for all without the burden of student loan debt?
Offer quality health care for everyone regardless of ability to pay or preexisting medical condition?
Invest in our energy, transportation, telecommunications and Internet infrastructure to make it clean, safe, accessible and reliable?
Protect our environment and fight climate change by requiring polluters to clean up their act and ensure clean air, water and energy?
Limit special interest money in politics and require full disclosure of campaign contributions?
Deliver on the promise made to those who have paid for Social Security and Medicare with benefits that keep pace with today’s needs?
Honor our service members and veterans with timely access to the benefits they have earned?
End social and economic injustice and discrimination in matters of employment, housing, education, service and pay?
Respect individual liberty and dignity as we protect and serve all members of our community?
This is the “liberal” government that letter writer Jim Beers (June 18) fears. I hope when Scotty beams him up he can find peace.
Ron Goldser
Eagan
