In light of the federal reserve saying that a few “meme stocks” threaten the financial structure of the country, it poses a serious question of whether supply and demand actually determine the price of certain stocks. Because if supply and demand actually determined stock prices, mass buying would lead to price increases rather than threaten financial stability.
Another aspect that seems to be overlooked is who politicians get their campaign funding from. Americans should be concerned that politicians don’t have their best interests in mind if they are receiving a large portion of their funding from hedge funds/market makers. Otherwise why would a hedge fund donate to a politician in the first place?
Also, when hedge funds/market makers have the ability to front run orders, effectively stealing money from the average stock buyer, why does the government deem them essential to bail out when they screw up. Also why did only one person go to jail from 2008 when these entities are constantly being caught for doing something illegal? Furthermore, why does FINRA and the SEC not fine these entities anywhere near the quantity of money they make for their illegal and immoral activities?
Also, why is it that the Federal Reserve gets to act surprised when inflation is well over 5% year over year, when they printed over 40% of the U.S. money supply in 2020. In an era where inflation disproportionately benefits the wealthy due to monetary and fiscal policy, and CEOs are firing striking workers for refusing a 3% raise in a year of 6% year over year inflation, and that same CEO (Kellogg’s) made 20% more money in 2020, it is time to stop approaching financials politically, but rather to seek systematic change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.