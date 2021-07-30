To the editor:
What do the major political parties stand for?
The Minnesota DFL has a platform, and the DFL unit (DFL51) in Eagan-Burnsville has set this platform forth in a set of values. These values include supporting small business — and the employees who work for them. Educating our children without mortgaging the rest of their lives. Ensuring access to affordable health care. Preserving the planet. Honoring our elders and our veterans.
The GOP makes clear they support none of these values: in the 2020 presidential campaign, the Republicans refused to write a platform. And, to date, in the current Congress, the Republican Party is, once again, nothing more than the party of “no.”
Richard Iffert in his response to the DFL values letter (as well as in his years of letter writing to this paper) parrots the GOP refusal to address major social issues. He thinks a laissez-faire approach to these issues will solve them. Really? How many small business remained open because of the American Rescue Act? Alternatively, 2009 was the last increase in the federal minimum wage. Free health insurance markets notoriously fail, and require government support. Millions obtained health care through the Affordable Care Act. Premiums were kept lower by the government reinsurance program. For-profit colleges thrived under Republican government — and were shuttered because they were fraudulent. Look outdoors to see what is happening to the planet without government intervention. And, by the way, who built the Interstate Highway system?
When you think about aligning with a political party, look at what they stand for, and whether their values are like yours. DFL 51 explains its views on the web, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. The GOP in this district has a Facebook page which says little, and a web page that says little more.
Will your party of choice be a perfect match? Of course not. So get involved and let your voice be heard.
Ron Goldser
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.