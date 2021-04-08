To the editor:
We all have our prejudices. Some are overt and some we find ways to justify without acknowledging them. Racism is a good example. Most people don’t want to be called racist so they search for pseudo plausible “rational” beliefs to justify their racism. One timely example is voter fraud.
Those who believe there was widespread voter fraud can stop reading now. For those who believe this was the best attended election in the history of our country where 155 million people voted with negligible voter fraud, please continue.
We face a Republican Party orchestrating legislation in multiple states making it more difficult for people to vote, not because of widespread fraud, but to assure that the most successful election in our nation’s history, will somehow be even less fraudulent. Those who accept this argument should check their racist-ometer. Passing laws to make it even harder for people, let us not kid ourselves, minorities, to vote is a Republican strategy that has decades of racist history behind it.
Donald Trump knew that if absentee ballot use was widespread, the Republican Party would lose nationally. So, the big Republican lie was voter fraud, causing the Capitol to be stormed by white nationalists and racists. When that optic did not go over well, the new Republican optic was “securing” our election by restriction, making it harder for (minority) voters to vote.
Those who decide to embrace the big Republican lie after the most successful fraudulent-free election in our nation’s history have decided to justify racism. We can lie to ourselves pretending it’s a southern state’s thing or there is nothing we can do. Or we can face our own racism and turn back our racist-ometer trying to be the Americans we all wish we could be. Remember, doing nothing still supports the big lie and racism. So, tell Republican legislators you see the big lie and their actions to “reduce voter fraud” as a poor and racist disguise to suppress the minority vote no matter how they rationalize their racism away.
Greg Thelen
Lakeville
