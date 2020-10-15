To the editor:
When my family and I moved to Burnsville in 1978 the city did not look as it does today. I don’t recall there was much of anything in what is the Heart of the City area today. There was a Kmart store, but it seemed as if it was out of town to go there. Two friends and I were recently discussing the transformation of the area. The friend from another city asked, “How did all this happen and who or what was behind it?” The other friend and I immediately responded, “Mayor Elizabeth Kautz!”
As I look at the Ames Center, the park, the townhouses and apartments, the stores in the area and, actually, most all of Burnsville, I say to myself, “Thanks Mayor, this is amazing.” We’ve had some good mayors in the past, notably Dan McElroy, and some equally good City Council members. But, for the past 25 years, it has been Elizabeth Kautz’s leadership and vision that have made Burnsville the city it is today.
My family and I will vote to reelect Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and I strongly suggest all Burnsville residents do the same.
CHUCK ERICKSON
Burnsville
