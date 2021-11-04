To the editor:
I just wanted to thank the editors and journalists at Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune for their incredible ability to shine a light on all the things happening in our community. It is a pleasure every Friday to find the paper in my mailbox, full of information and comments about what is happening in our local world. The source of information is critical for us to participate in an active democracy, having to know about our local world and how we are interacting with everyone.
I would especially like to call out praise and thanks to educator Joe Nathan, who always provides incredible commentary about people, programs, and developments that help us understand the important world of teaching and learning in our schools and our communities. His recent article, for example, was about a Thai immigrant who climbed a tree with her dad so he could show her there was more beauty in life than just living in a refugee camp. She has gone on to write inspiring children’s books and continues to encourage us to help children see “above the trees” and that the “world is bigger than anything we can imagine.” Nathan always seems to find stories and programs that encourage us to improve our learning and understanding and realize that educational efforts are most important for the development of us all.
The Sun provides the guidance and warmth that we all need to enjoy the beauty and wonders of our communities. I never thought I would TAN (Thank A Newspaper) from the light of the Sun! I’m so thankful to live in such a wonderful neighborhood that produces and thrives on such important and instructive information that we all need to manage our lives in this complicated world.
Robert Shumer
Burnsville
