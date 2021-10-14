To the editor:
An article in the Oct. 8 newspaper highlighted the work of state Sen. Lindsey Port and state Rep. Kaela Berg in the new Reproductive Freedom Caucus. This caucus will be critical in preventing cynical and dangerous laws such as the recent Texas abortion law.
The Texas Legislature, in a cowardly maneuver, did not make the state responsible for enforcing the law. Instead, it shifted enforcement to private parties who are financially rewarded if they successfully sue a fellow citizen. This is bad policy and worse law. Minnesota does not need laws that replace proper enforcement with vigilantism. This is a step away from the rule of law and toward chaos. We need legislators like Port and Berg, to provide reasoned restraint and a focus on making good, enforceable laws.
Equally important is the content of the law. It makes it illegal to abort a fetus older than six weeks. To participate in such an abortion, even in an minor way, is to commit a crime. This is wrong in so many ways. Let’s just focus on two of the more obvious.
First, six weeks is an early and arbitrary date limit, intended to make all abortions illegal. The so-called “fetal heartbeat” is medically meaningless.
Second, and most dangerous, this imposes the will of the state, enforced by a rabble, on a woman’s right to determine how to live her life. That right is a basic human right and should not be limited in such a callous manner.
So I thank Senator Port, Representative Berg, and the rest of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus for for ensuring that the laws that govern Minnesota are reasonable, compassionate, and protect the rights of women.
Donald Rideaux-Crenshaw
Burnsville
