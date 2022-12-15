I’m responding to the Dec. 2 letter to the editor “More money won’t fix it” by Tamera Wimbley. The author states her opinion on the state of education in the Lakeville Area School District. She says that the district is underperforming, citing a number of statistics to support her premise. As with any statistical reference, they can be misleading without providing full context.
Her figures match those found online at the Minnesota Department of Education’s “Minnesota Report Card” (rc.education.mn.gov). They are based on the scores of the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) given to students annually to determine proficiency in math, science, and reading. One can enter any school district name and access their scores. It is true that proficiency scores went down in all three areas, but that is true for every school district in the state that I researched.
Of course, the next question is why. There are many factors, one of which stands out glaringly. Not shown in the statistics, and something you would not be able to discover without in-depth knowledge of the testing process, is the option for students not to take the exam.
The Department of Education has required all districts to allow the students to “opt-out” of the test. Since knowledge of “opting out” has grown, the number of students declining to take the test has increased each year. There is no personal benefit for them, so why take another test they don’t need?
The problem is that the Department of Education counts every student that doesn’t take the test as a fail, therefore bringing the overall score of the district lower. This is only one factor and there are many more to consider.
So, yes, the proficiency scores went lower, but it was statewide. In researching this, I found that the Lakeville district is scoring higher than most neighboring districts and near the top of all of the districts I researched in the state. The bottom line is that the Lakeville Area School District is doing a tremendous job educating the students thanks to the efforts of all staff in the district.
