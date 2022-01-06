It’s been one year since a wannabe despot/dictator tried to end the ideal of democracy for all of us. He told his legions of misled followers that if he lost the election it was stolen and a rigged election. In what alternate universe do the people who believed this live? President Donald Trump’s own attorney general certified that no election voter fraud was found in any state. More than that, his cybersecurity director Chris Krebs stated this was the most secure election ever held. But don’t let these facts get in the way of a story.
A story that caused blood, death, destruction and PTSD to good husbands, wives, and children in a bloody full bore attack on the United States of America and all that is sacred in peacefully transferring power from one party to the next. Shame on all of those who believed the lie. Their shame will be manifested when their children and grandchildren ask them why they believed one gigantic lie forced on those who would buy in to the violence, death, injuries and destruction of our capital building.
Finally, Trump did nothing to stop it. He welcomed the violence determined to negate the certification of the vote on Jan. 6. Trump, the wannabe dictator who called those who reside at Arlington and have their names on a wall losers and suckers. Maybe if he had the guts to serve in the military like my brothers in combat he might think differently. Trump is the one who tried to steal votes via taped phone calls, emails, and overt pressure on several states.
When he watched the television that afternoon, he saw mayhem, injury, death and destruction on a stage that the world bore witness to. The world cried for us. On this one year anniversary consider putting an arm around your kids and grandkids and tell them the truth about the 2020 election and all the crimes against the American people on Jan. 6, 2021.
