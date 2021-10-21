To the editor:
In the past two years, our kids have been some of the bravest people in our community. Every day at school, they’ve shown courage and strength in confronting racism, and they’ve tackled the daily demands of COVID head-on. Like kids, our teachers have shown strength, resilience, and impeccable leadership. District 196 has teachers who care deeply about our kids, their education, and the quality and safety of our schools. That’s one of the reasons I am choosing to vote for the three teacher-endorsed candidates for School Board. But that’s not the only reason.
Our students deserve honesty, respect and encouragement from adults, and we should be electing School Board members who can live up to those standards. Art Coulson, Bianca Virnig and Sakawdin Mohamed embody the leadership qualities our students, teachers, and administrators deserve.
Coulson, Virnig and Mohamed are committed to sustaining District 196’s status as a statewide leader in education, and to helping all students achieve their full, God-given potential. Coulson, Virnig and Mohamed know racism is real and COVID is real, and they stand prepared to lead with integrity to help our kids thrive.
There is a lot on the line for our kids in District 196 this fall. Our communities are blessed to be growing in diversity. We need leaders who will embrace diversity and face head-on the challenges that our BIPOC kids face on a daily basis. These three candidates are up for that task. I hope district residents will join me in voting for Coulson, Virnig and Mohamed.
Rev. Kristen Capel
Rosemount
