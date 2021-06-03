To the editor:
I am a white woman age 73 and was raised in a small town in Minnesota and had minimal contact with people of color growing up. I am not in any way an expert on systematic racism, but I know it when I see it. And I see it in the America I love.
I have no doubt the Marxist leaders, referred to by letter writer Al Kranz, used class and race divisions to support their philosophy, which I agree was antithetical to our values. That in no way means that understanding our own history and teaching our children (and adults) about our mistakes makes us the same as Marxists.
The words “equity” and “social justice” and “diversity and inclusion” are not euphemism, as Mr. Kranz suggests, but values that I respect and hope to engender in my family and our country. Can you honestly watch the George Floyd murder and say we do not need change in our country?
Teaching ourselves and our children about our history honestly will not lead us to pit our children against each other but rather to see each other as human beings first, rather than our race, religion, or any other differences.
Beverlee DeCoux
Burnsville
