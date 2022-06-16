There are many deep, troubling problems in the world today. There is war, increased violence, economic inequities and increasing intolerance of anyone who disagrees with us. It is frustrating to watch the intransigence of our legislators and their inability to formulate any agreement. It seems that what they can’t agree on most is how to spend money.
In the meantime, we are like proverbial frogs sitting in an environment that is heating up. If we continue to be distracted by a lack of initiative, we will boil. Whether you agree with the reasons or not, our environment is changing. While these other issues are really important, they are a distraction from doing something to get out of the hot water. We need our legislators and corporate leaders to initiate systemic changes.
There are things we as individuals can do, without spending a penny, that will help to mitigate the effects of a changing environment. We can set our thermostats back two degrees in the winter and forward 2 degrees in the summer to reduce our consumption of fuel and save money. We can leave our car in the garage one day a week to reduce our consumption of fuel as well as save more money. We can plan our meals to reduce waste and avoid buying things we really don’t need or use, wash our laundry in cold water, and eliminate single use plastic bags and plastic bottles. These things don’t cost money. They save money and help to reduce the heat in the water that is boiling around us. And after we take these easy steps, we can consider taking a next step toward greater sustainability.
Regarding the other problems, we can be kind and talk to our neighbors. We can listen to different ideas and maybe form a better opinion of others. It is frustrating to see things not change or even get worse. Don’t give up hope in our own abilities to produce change among ourselves. Our politicians will continue to argue. We need to take our own initiative to step out of the hot water.
