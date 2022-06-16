When items related to violence against children drop out of the headlines, it appears that the events or issues are forgotten about. To be fair, I realize that’s not the literal case, and that people care about children, and they don’t truly forget. It’s not always apparent whether lawmakers, community, or organization leaders and members are attempting to sit down at a table and talk. I’ve seen some discussions online about methods for solving violence against children. They often consist of name-calling, sarcasm, and insults, and sometimes people don’t include links to support their opinions. These types of discussions make it difficult for readers to learn about differing viewpoints (for readers who don’t already have their minds made up about certain points).
The main goal of writing this letter is not to offer my political or social ideology, but to remind any people who have the power to discuss and implement policies that would protect children from violence to sit down at a table and talk. I understand that some of the opposing viewpoints on prevention methods have a wide gap, and because of that gap, it must often seem that compromise would be impossible. But I hope that at least, to start with, one idea could be developed. Something small that would help in some small way. Any small step would be good. And after that, one more idea; perhaps slightly larger and a little more effective, one that might require a small compromise. And after that, please continue. To any people who have the power to sit at a table, compromise, and implement solutions, please start talking if you haven’t already done so.
