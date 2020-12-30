To the editor:
After relocating the stoplight at 162nd Street to Griffon Trail — to make Cedar Avenue safer — the city of Lakeville removed crosswalks, narrowed the roadway, and projected the volume of speed violators would drop to 15%. Instead, traffic volume doubled and the last Lakeville Public Works three-day speed study found over one in three — 2,072 of the documented 5,917 vehicles — exceed the Minnesota posted speed guidelines of 30 mph for neighborhood safety. Peaking at 48% (during morning rush). Lakeville managers accept the excess speed as “not that dissimilar than what we would find on any collector roadway.” Collector roads bring in annual Minnesota gas tax revenue for Lakeville; but, that income is not used to instill greater measures of safety for residents, that revenue is used for other city projects. Cedar Avenue (a county road) got safer while homeowners ask for safety. Removing easily identifiable crosswalks that prompts drivers to pay closer attention and reduce their speed compounds rather than resolves the issue. With no further action from Lakeville managers, after their unsuccessful attempt to meet their 15% excess speed goal, demonstrates lack of concern for the community they are meant to serve.
A council member, reelected this year, reminded me that state statute implies that every intersection is a crosswalk per state statue. A posted speed sign should imply a no faster than speed. Tell that to the speedy driver who hit a local resident attempting to cross their road to get her mail. Three weeks later, she’s still recovering and walking by with crutches, instead of her daily run by our home.
That same council member later replied ”the city will continue to monitor the road and adjust as needed.” Residents monitor the road, but are not allowed to take action. If we put up stop signs or other cautionary speed warnings, temporary speed bumps, radar, etc. we would be fined. Monitoring is like saying “I’m thinking about painting my house” — only action to paint the house resolves the issue. Lack of action and ongoing monitoring continues to support the resulting excess speed results.
Jerry Yasgar
Lakeville
