To the editor:

All of human life is sacred. It is something that must be protected by our government from its point of origin to its natural conclusion. Yet our Minnesota Legislature is poised to pass the most extreme abortion legislation in the world. Despite the fact that most European countries has a 15-week limitation on abortion, House File 1 and Senate File 1, the Protect Reproductive Options Act, seeks to write into Minnesotan law completely unrestricted access to abortion up until the moment of birth.

