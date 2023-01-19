All of human life is sacred. It is something that must be protected by our government from its point of origin to its natural conclusion. Yet our Minnesota Legislature is poised to pass the most extreme abortion legislation in the world. Despite the fact that most European countries has a 15-week limitation on abortion, House File 1 and Senate File 1, the Protect Reproductive Options Act, seeks to write into Minnesotan law completely unrestricted access to abortion up until the moment of birth.
In a House Health Committee hearing on Jan. 5, Democrats refused to consider banning partial birth abortion, a process in which an unborn child is torn limb from limb and their skull is crushed. Despite the fact that in the third trimester babies are viable and can feel pain, Democrats refused an amendment limiting abortion to the first and second trimesters. Despite the fact that none of Minnesota’s Planned Parenthood clinics are licensed or inspected, Democratic representatives refused an amendment requiring that all second and third trimester abortions take place in a hospital so that women can have access to emergency care. They also failed to support adding any regulations to protect minors who are vulnerable to exploitation.
To insist on completely unlimited access to abortion without any consideration of the baby’s right to life, viability, or ability to feel pain is absolutely barbaric. To fail to put into place reasonable guidelines to protect women’s health and safeguard minors from abuse is unconscionable.
While it might be true that the majority of Minnesotans do want abortion to be an option, 90% do not support such extreme and completely unregulated abortion practices.
Please take immediate action to contact your state senator and state representative to let them know your views. Encourage them to at minimum support amendments to prevent the pain and torture of viable babies and to protect the health and safety of the mothers. Also consider participating in the March for Life 2 p.m. at the State Capitol on Sunday, Jan. 22. If there ever was a time to take a stand for the unborn, it is now.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.