Letter: Swim success applauded Jul 8, 2022

To the editor:The July 1 article about Regan Smith and her swimming competitors was a delight to behold.Given the pandemic and domino shutdowns that occurred, it was thrilling (I actually gave a cheer after seeing the headline) to read this write-up about female swimmers, worldwide, on the front page.As a pre-Title IX female swimming athlete, I've watched the progress so many girls and young women made over the past few decades.Thanks to the FINA ruling, these young women were able to show the world what they can do in their own contests. Janet BeihofferLakeville
