To the editor:
As my final days in my short lived three-year career as a District 196 bus driver come to a close, I would be remiss if I did not recognize some people and share my experience. I’ve had many acquaintances in my life who drove a school bus at some time in their life for a variety of reasons. Mine came at the end of my working career, 50 years worth. This has been one of my most enjoyable jobs, and I really enjoyed them all. I’ve met an incredibly diverse group of people, banker, doctor, airline pilot, truckers, farmers, real estate agents, college students, nurses, cops, teachers, principals, military and more. I was always impressed by their professionalism and commitment, as though it was one of their most important jobs ever, and it is! I enjoyed the younger students for their wide-eyed innocence and excitement for school and seeing their parents waving, smiling and cheering me on as I drove off with them. They sure are a friendly bunch, I thought. It took me six months before I realized they were waving with such joy at their kids, not me! I relished those six months.
COVID-19 complicated the logistics, more parents driving their kids, increased traffic at schools and a greater shuffling of schedules. Hats off to the teachers and staff at Deerwood, Blackhawk and Glacier Hills! Through rain, sleet, snow and hail they directed traffic and got students to the right cars and buses.
The staff at District 196 Transportation and the mechanics faithfully perform and do a commendable job of juggling regular, special needs, meal deliveries and ever changing schedules. Mechanics work two shifts to keep buses in tip-top shape.
I encourage anyone to apply and realize what a great experience this is. Bus driving trainer, Mike Kelly, arguably one of the finest, is excellent and thorough. Mike liked to say, “It’s not a job, it’s an adventure!” And it was, au revoir my friends, thanks, and keep up the outstanding service you provide our greatest assets. As a bonus I became a calmer better driver.
Barry Kissell
Eagan
District 196, Bus 216
