To the editor:
As a member of the Farmington Area School Board for almost a decade I have witnessed firsthand difficult times for the district. 2020 has brought many challenges and opportunities for education. We recently learned that our enrollment is down 176 students, which translates to a loss of about $1.5 million to the operating budget. Our enrollment hasn’t been this low since 2014. The next few years are going to be very rocky navigating the budget shortfall.
The board is losing the experience of incumbent board members Julie Singewald and Jake Cordes. It is critical that the candidates who are elected are ready to serve from day one.
The community needs to elect candidates who have a proven track record of service. These new board members need to be familiar with the history of our district and its strategic plan.
Jeff Udell and Kyle Christensen are the most qualified to meet these challenges. Udell has been highly involved in the Parent Teacher Partnership — most recently as president for 4 years. He also has shared his spark for acting, and volunteered for over 16 years for the board of Twin Cities Marriage Encounter. Likewise, Christensen is a highly involved parent who has engaged the district with concerns about academic performance of our schools. Christensen also has coached baseball and led Cub Scouts for nine years, in addition to serving 10 years in the Minnesota National Guard.
These candidates are ready for day one. I urge District 192 residents to join me in casting votes for Kyle Christensen and Jeff Udell.
Melissa Sauser
Farmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.