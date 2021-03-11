To the editor:
Our daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 3 years old. We will never forget the day we got the call from child care, the ambulance ride, the nights in the hospital, and all of the tests.
Life after the diagnosis was much different than life before. She was prescribed daily medication as well as emergency medication, to be given in the event of a seizure. We had to change to a child care provider that was willing to administer the emergency medication.
Before she started kindergarten, we thought of all the times she might be out of her main classroom – in the library, in a hallway, in music class, the lunch room … . The number of teachers and administrators to inform and educate felt overwhelming. We contacted the Epilepsy Foundation, and in partnership with the Red Pine school nurse, they conducted Seizure Smart training for the Red Pine staff. Everyone walked away with solid information about how to handle a seizure. We immediately had a sense of support and felt the teachers’ care.
Our daughter is now ready to “graduate” from Red Pine (and we know there are younger kids at Red Pine who have epilepsy). It’s good to know that Red Pine was Seizure Smart and that staff have the knowledge and confidence to handle a seizure.
Knowing our daughter was safe at Red Pine is a feeling all parents should have, and it’s why we support Seizure Smart Schools Legislation (Senate File 654 and House File 469) to make all schools a safer place for kids with epilepsy.
Jeff and Amy Purrington
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.