I believe Burnsville City Council members have made a serious mistake by voting against joining the opioid settlement and forfeiting over $1 million to combat opioid addiction in our city — a problem I have seen grow more severe in the years I have spent living and raising my family in Burnsville. I urge the council members to do what is right and vote for our city to join this opioid settlement during their Jan. 25 City Council meeting, so our community can receive more resources to help people battling addiction and to prevent more people from going through the agony of opioid chemical dependency.
I have worked at a pain clinic for almost 20 years, and in my time I have seen lives ruined by opioid addiction. Because of my health care background, I both strongly believe that opioid pain medications are an essential part of treating pain, and that these opioid companies deserve to be held accountable for all the misleading advertising they have done and all the people whose lives have been destroyed because of the actions of these companies.
Some council members mentioned being concerned that people will lose access to their prescription pain medications because of this settlement, but that is not true. Minnesota doctors are protected from being disciplined when they prescribe opioid pain medications to patients experiencing pain, and as far as I am aware, there is absolutely nothing in this settlement that makes it harder for patients in pain to get the opioid pain medication they need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.