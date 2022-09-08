As a 20-year resident of Lakeville and proud parent of two wonderful kids who benefited greatly from their Lakeville Area Schools education, I remain an interested observer in our community and school district.
I am writing this letter in support of Andy Lundblad for District 194 School Board this fall. Now more than ever, our students, teachers, and families need experienced leaders like Andy, who have the highest degree of honesty, integrity, and empathy.
My family and I had the privilege to meet Andy and his family when he coached our son for two years in Lakeville’s traveling basketball program. During that period, I witnessed first-hand Andy’s dedication to a volunteer position and incredible leadership ability. Andy instilled skills the boys could use both in and outside the gym by teaching the value of teamwork, sportsmanship, and hard work. I know Andy will bring those same coaching characteristics to the School Board and will be an advocate for all students.
Andy takes a similar approach in his professional career, where he successfully leads global teams for a Fortune 5 health care organization. His relationship-building, change management, and collaboration skills will translate easily to serving our district and community.
It’s an easy decision to cast my vote for Andy Lundblad, District 194 School Board and I encourage others to do the same!
