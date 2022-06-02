As we enter this year’s electoral season, I urge Dakota County voters to cast their ballots for Elizabeth Lamin as county attorney. Elizabeth brings 16 years of prosecutorial experience, including thousands of violent cases. She has proven to be tough in cases of serious felonies and violence.
At the same time, Elizabeth supports the use of specialty courts such as drug court, veterans court, and mental health court in cases that are born of addiction and other mental illness. This strategy is more effective and less costly, keeping our communities safer, rehabilitating perpetrators, and saving money at the same time.
Elizabeth will bring a fresh perspective to the County Attorney’s office. Her parents fled political and religious persecution in their native country, the former Soviet Union, bringing her to Minnesota when she was still a toddler. Their experiences led Elizabeth to a life of public service.
Elizabeth graduated magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School, has worked in both rural and urban settings as a prosecutor, and has the support of literally dozens of lawyers, law enforcement professionals, and retired judges.
I knew Elizabeth as a child; even then she was an independent thinker, unafraid to act on her beliefs. We attend the same congregation, where she has proven to be smart and dedicated in her volunteer work, and continues to think creatively and constructively.
Learn more about Elizabeth at her website, and please vote for her as Dakota County attorney to forward justice and opportunity in our community.
