To the editor:
Tyler Kistner will make a wonderful congressman from Minnesota. He was born in humble beginnings and raised in Minnesota’s suburbs. After graduating from the University of Minnesota he served with the Marine Corps for nine years. He spent the last five years of active duty service as a member of the elite Marine Special Operations Forces. Currently there are very few members of Congress who have served in the U.S. military. Tyler’s military skills will be a significant asset in Congress that will increase our nation’s security. His knowledge of the Defense Department will serve us well not only in security matters but when waste and mismanagement must be challenged.
Tyler Kistner is a proven leader. In addition to serving as an infantry officer and a Marine Raider, he was selected to work in the front office on the executive staff for the Commanding General of the Special Operations Command. Tyler is a servant leader willing to put the needs of others above himself. Too many in Washington D.C. are either self-serving or lack the courage to take stands that are unpopular with special interests.
I strongly recommend a vote for Tyler Kistner for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.
Nick Paris
Burnsville
