Greg Clausen is not running for re-election to the state Senate. Greg was a champion of public education. He worked hard to improve infrastructure, and protected the Minnesota Zoo funding during lockdown.
I want a person who will build on what Greg accomplished. I am supporting Justin Emmerich for the state Senate. I think his life story give him insight into what many Minnesota families are facing.
Justin grew up in a union household. His family had health insurance and his father earned a solid wage. In college, he became a parent. He worked full-time in the service industry to support his son while putting himself through school. It was difficult. Half of his paycheck went for rent for a one-bedroom in Eagan. Car payments, insurance, diapers, and child care took most of the rest. In his final semester, he took an unpaid internship at the Minnesota Senate. That led to a full-time job. Now, he owns a home in Apple Valley. He is president of his local homeowner’s association. He and his wife Kate were wed in September 2021. Their son Brayden is a second-grader at Echo Park Elementary. Like me, they love the schools in District 196.
Justin’s work as a legislative assistant for state Sen. Nick Frenz means he understands how our state legislative bodies work. In his words, “I’ve been able to see a legislators work together to pass meaningful legislation. When considering a candidate for state senator, you want somebody who will talk with everyone, listen to members of the community, and build a consensus. That will lead to the best possible solutions for our district. It’s hard work. It’s important. You should expect nothing less.”
I want Justin to represent Senate District 57 because he supports public education including universal pre-kindergarten, improving infrastructure, especially roads and bridges, and providing funding for clean energy, clean drinking water, and safe communities.
Emmerich knows how the Legislature works, he shares our community’s values, and he has a strong work ethic.
