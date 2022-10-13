I’ve been a member of the Lakeville community throughout my upbringing and currently work in the city; this community and the people who serve it are very important to me. I am confident Marilee Jager is the premier choice for District 194 School Board. Marilee and I have worked together for three years, and I have been able to witness her leadership qualities, community-focused work ethic, and desire for academic excellence for her own children in Lakeville schools. These three traits will lead to her becoming a strong School Board member.
Marilee’s focus on strengthening students through parental involvement and community support, as well as her partiality to fiscal responsibility, is what drives my confidence in her candidacy. Marilee has talked about aiming for “academic excellence” for students repeatedly throughout her campaign, and I think this perfectly sums up her goals for the students of this district while she is on the board. I believe that every student should have the opportunity to have an excellent education, which means providing safe environments for learning, support systems for students from all walks of life, and effectively integrating parental involvement into the school system. Marilee’s belief in a rigorous curriculum will add to the vibrancy of our kids’ schooling experience. Additionally, Marilee’s background in finance makes me confident that there isn’t another candidate who is more qualified to approach budgeting issues from a rational perspective; I am confident she will help inspire the board to manage the budget effectively, while also giving the teachers the support they deserve.
I love Lakeville. I believe in the future of this city, and know that Marilee does too. I want to see students thrive and grow into their skills and talents, and bring continued success to this community. I also recognize that we are blessed with a plethora or great candidates for School Board in 2022, which demonstrates the community’s passion for this city. Marilee will provide students, teachers, administrators, and the community with the opportunity to work together to see the school environment here in Lakeville continue to excel. Vote Marilee!
