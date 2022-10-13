To the editor:

I’ve been a member of the Lakeville community throughout my upbringing and currently work in the city; this community and the people who serve it are very important to me. I am confident Marilee Jager is the premier choice for District 194 School Board. Marilee and I have worked together for three years, and I have been able to witness her leadership qualities, community-focused work ethic, and desire for academic excellence for her own children in Lakeville schools. These three traits will lead to her becoming a strong School Board member.

