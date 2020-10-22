To the editor:
Over the last few weeks many residents of the Farmington Area School District have asked my opinion on the candidates running to serve on the School Board.
Jacilyn Doyle and Hannah Simmons are my two picks in this election. Both of these women have served our community in different capacities over the last few years, and it is my hope that they will continue that service on the School Board.
I have worked with Hannah on the Economic Development Authority over the last four years. She has displayed a care for our community, both our residents and business owners, in this role; and has demonstrated leadership as the chair of the EDA over the last two years. Most impressive though has been her quick understanding of the complex issues that have come before the EDA. I have no doubt that she will bring that care, leadership and understanding of complex issues to the School Board.
I have worked with Jacilyn on the School Board for the last four years. She brings a unique perspective as both a Farmington native and a teacher. She knows where Farmington has been and sees where we can go from here. As chair of the board she has shown an ability to lead a group of six people with diverse opinions and experiences. I hope that Jacilyn will be able to continue her service on the board and bring that institutional knowledge, vision and leadership back with her.
I know Jacilyn and Hannah will represent us well, will ask the tough questions and will do what is best for our students, families and staff members.
I look forward to voting for both of them in less than two weeks.
Jake Cordes
Farmington
