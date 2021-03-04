To the editor:
I support the Clean Cars Minnesota rules currently moving through the state’s rule-making process. These rules will help reduce carbon emissions and move us toward cleaner, healthier air. We all know that polluted, unhealthy air can damage lungs and exacerbate health conditions such as asthma, lung cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Minnesota’s main source of climate pollution is the transportation sector. I believe it would be wise to cut down on emissions in any way that we can. The vehicle emissions standards laid out in Clean Cars Minnesota would do much to set our state on the right path toward a future with cleaner, healthier air. Right now we are experiencing a pandemic that affects the lungs and has impacted over 480,000 Minnesotans. Even many of those who have only experienced mild symptoms are at risk for lung damage. In addition, Multi-Symptom Inflammatory Syndrome is on the rise in children. This is bound to have long-term implications for the lung health of those young people. Now is not the time to pretend that we do not need to take action against air pollution. I shudder to think what impact the combined effects of unhealthy air and COVID-19 will be for such a huge portion of our population. And there are implications for our health care systems as well. We need to take every action possible to improve our air quality, and that is why I support Clean Cars Minnesota.
Susan Landberg
Rosemount
