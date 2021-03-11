To the editor:

I’m in the market for an electric vehicle. I don’t need to drive a Tesla. What I want is an SUV that I can drive to my cabin and back on one charge. Car dealerships in 14 states have EVs that fit my specifications. The trouble is in Minnesota we are missing out on a array of these EV choices. The EV I’m interested in I can test drive in Greeley, Colorado. Really? Let’s adopt the governor’s Clean Car Standards for more choice for Minnesota, and a healthier planet.

Debbie Nelson

Lakeville

