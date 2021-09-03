To the editor:
I am a mother to two young boys, one of whom is starting preschool in the Lakeville Area School District 194 this year, and I am excited to support Carly Anderson in the upcoming School Board election.
I’m writing to those who maybe don’t vote in School Board elections, undecided or even those thinking of voting for another candidate. To be honest, in the past I only voted in presidential elections, but here I am not only going to vote for Carly but also put a sign in my yard and write to the editor.
So, who is Carly? She is a wife, a mother of children in District 194, has her PhD, is a neuropsychologist and a practicing mental health provider. Carly is caring, hardworking, intelligent, dedicated, respectful, collaborative, professional, committed, has a desire to help others, stands up for what she believes in, she’s a good listener and much more.
Carly genuinely cares about our kids and ensuring they succeed in this ever-changing environment, she cares about all students, incorporating equity and inclusion into District 194, that there’s timely and appropriate mental health resources and, last but not least, collaborating with our community.
She’s the real deal. I first met her through the conversations on race held by the City Council. I was a member of the workgroup that planned the events, and Carly participated in a few of the break-out sessions I facilitated. She stood out as someone who listened to others, compassionate, a willingness to collaborate, and dedicated to helping others. Through my interactions with Carly, I know firsthand she will do everything in her power to ensure our children succeed.
Please join me in supporting Carly Anderson at the polls in November.
Jennifer Hartung
Lakeville
