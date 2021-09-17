To the editor:
This past weekend our country once again marked the solemn anniversary of 9/11. For those of us old enough to remember that tragic day 20 years ago, it brought back many memories. While it was clearly a dark day in our nation’s history, I was drawn to the many stories this past week that highlighted the people’s response to the tragedy – the passengers who fought the Flight 93 hijackers, the tireless work of first responders, Americans standing in long lines to donate blood, and how people, strangers, were united in our shock, grief and support.
Sadly, this also reminded me how divided we are today. It seems every issue in being politicized, even previously indisputable facts derived from scientific study. I find this trend very disturbing and feel we need more dialogue, openness to listen and decisions based on facts and science.
That’s why I’m supporting Carly Anderson for a seat on the Lakeville Area School Board in ISD 194. Carly has an impressive resume in education, works as a neuropsychologist for the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System and is heavily involved in our Lakeville community. I’ve met Carly before and find her to be well-versed in policy, a respectful listener and a mother who trusts Lakeville’s public schools with her children’s education.
But most important to me, while the School Board is a policy-making body, a school board seat is non-partisan. School board members should be free from political influence and Carly is not beholden to any political party. She isn’t focused on talking points from one political party, but instead focused on the best interest of students, families and educators and staff.
Please join me in voting for Carly Anderson.
Brent Meyer
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.