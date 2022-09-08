It is truly a privilege to know and endorse Dr. Carly Anderson as candidate for the District 194 School Board. Carly is prepared to contribute on day one with confidence and commitment. Carly not only has the skills and tenacity to help our district navigate challenges, she has the humility and curiosity to help us learn from them. She’s uniquely positioned to propel our community and our schools toward a more positive future.
We need a leader who sees the district and our community holistically. Carly is, and has been for years, intimately engaged in both District 194 and the Lakeville community. She’s had countless conversations with families, teachers/staff, business affiliates, first responders, and city and district leaders. She is involved in myriad issues and co-creating solutions. That work has provided her with foundational knowledge about the way the school district functions as part of a larger network of imperatives and opportunities. Carly will infuse the School Board with the critical understanding of our district’s interconnectedness, and she is prepared to collaborate with a network of stakeholders to improve our schools.
We need a leader who is informed. Carly not only listens, she exercises unassuming care and curiosity for the lived experience of all students, families, school staff, and community members. Carly is adept at using evidence from a variety of sources to understand challenges and develop solutions. She is able to discern actual conditions based on data about demographic shifts, achievement outcomes, financial records, and health and wellness. But what’s remarkable is Carly’s ability to weave quantitative information together with the voices that provide humane nuance for the board’s responsibilities.
We need a brave, authentic leader. Carly is uniquely positioned to foster unity and lead with humility from her first day on the board. I’ve witnessed Carly’s courage asking difficult questions and engaging with people who disagree with her. I’ve been inspired by her calm presence and positivity while orchestrating dialogue and resolving problems. And I’ve been impressed with Carly’s professional preparation, community investment, and deep commitment to all students. Please join me voting for Carly Anderson in November.
