To the editor:

It is truly a privilege to know and endorse Dr. Carly Anderson as candidate for the District 194 School Board. Carly is prepared to contribute on day one with confidence and commitment. Carly not only has the skills and tenacity to help our district navigate challenges, she has the humility and curiosity to help us learn from them. She’s uniquely positioned to propel our community and our schools toward a more positive future.

