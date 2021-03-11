To the editor:
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, independent pharmacies have been working nonstop to ensure their patients have the medications and health supplies they need. We value the relationships and personal service we offer to our patients. Our work is integral to helping keep our patients healthy and also in the vaccination of Minnesotans against COVID-19. Community pharmacists are important in our health care system, but we need meaningful reform to ensure we can continue to serve our communities.
Unfair and anti-competitive practices by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) have made it difficult for independent pharmacies to keep our doors open to the communities we call home. PBMs take advantage of patients through high prescription prices, patient steering, and creating limited networks – all while making big profits off of community pharmacies and our patients. If we want to continue to ensure our friends, neighbors and community have a choice in their pharmacy care – things need to change.
The Pharmacy Fair Competition Act being debated at the Capitol will demand more transparency from PBMs, and ensure fair competition in the prescription drug marketplace. Reform is critical to protect patient choice and accessibility to care.
Building trust and relationships with our patients is one of the best aspects of being an independent pharmacist – we are a friend, neighbor and small business invested in our community. If lawmakers want community pharmacies to be able to keep our doors open and ensure Minnesota patients have a choice in their pharmacy care, our policymakers must embrace and pass the Pharmacy Fair Competition Act this session.
David Brooks
Sterling Pharmacies director of retail pharmacy operations
Lakeville
