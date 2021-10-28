To the editor:
It’s outrageous that Americans pay three times what people in other countries pay for the same medicine. Drug companies are enjoying record profits while we’re getting ripped off. Every year, Medicare spends billions on prescription drugs, yet it is prohibited from negotiating with drug companies to get lower prices. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
Consider that the Veterans Administration has the power to negotiate prescription drug pricing. In fact, a 2020 Government Accounting Office study (GAO-21-111 ) found the VA’s prices were 68% lower than Medicare prices for 203 generic drugs and 49% lower for 196 brand-name drugs.
Congress is currently considering legislation giving Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices. This would not only reduce costs for those taking prescription drugs but also for all taxpayers. It’s no surprise that Big Pharma is spending millions to stop this plan.
People shouldn’t have to choose between buying medicine and paying for food or rent. I urge local residents to contact their legislators and ask them to stop Big Pharma and support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
Alex Nicholson
Lakeville
