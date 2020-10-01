To the editor:
Make America Great Again. We can agree that we want our elected officials to make this true for all citizens, right? I sometimes wonder what this means when people say it. Was America “great” after WWII when opportunities for new prosperity were provided by the GI Bill but those opportunities were denied to Black veterans and at that time in history there were also laws allowing eugenics sterilization? Some folks seem just fine with that kind of thinking even now or with separating children from their parents. Was America great in the 1980s when Ronald Reagan was president but men called the ideas of intelligent women “cute?” Oh wait, that was this past month when Rep. Jon Koznick of District 58A said that as his opponent, Erin Preese, was explaining how schools need to be fully funded. We do indeed live in a great country but we need candidates who can clearly see that there is work to be done. Candidates who understand our increasingly diverse society and aren’t trying to take us back to the good old days that were really only successfully serving the needs of a select few. When Erin Preese, a friend and I were in his office at the Capitol asking him to consider common sense gun legislation that the majority of his constituency supports, Koznick responded with the empty, out of touch rhetoric of his party instead of investigating what his constituents desired. In 2020 we need candidates who are engaged with their community, not just using canned phrases of their party and their base. We need candidates this year who are seeking to unite, not divide. We need candidates who listen and talk to all people in their community. Erin Preese is that candidate for District 58A.
Cherise Barnes
Lakeville
