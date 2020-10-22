To the editor:
It is with great enthusiasm that I write this letter endorsing Mike Supina for Eagan City Council. With the retirement of Council Member Meg Tilley, electing Mike is a great opportunity for our city. His dedication to sustainability and stewardship – environmentally, fiscally and among the people in this community – is a positive example. A quick glance at his volunteer record on his webpage shows that. Our world is changing rapidly – demographically, economically and environmentally – and we need leaders whose skill set includes looking ahead in a creative fashion. We need leaders who want to make sure that our next generation can enjoy the same high quality of life that we currently do in Eagan, but in a more sustainable way. As a parent, an educator, and as a fellow community member, I trust Mike to look out for Eagan, its residents, and the many people who come here to work and shop. He will seek creative ways to make our corner of the world a better place.
Michelle M. Sharp
Eagan
