Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.