I am a veteran and a Burnsville resident of nearly 40 years. My family was raised here and presently my daughter is also raising her family here. Every day more than 100 people die from opioids in our country, with many others remaining addicted. I find it stunning that the Burnsville City Council voted on Dec. 21 to not participate in the opioid settlement, resulting in a loss of $1.1 million to combat opioid addiction. This is nothing short of an abdication of responsibility, and a dereliction of duty for those Burnsville residents who suffer from opioid addiction.
Please do not wait until it is too late. I encourage the council to reconsider this issue while there is still time. After decades of deceptive advertising in the name of corporate profits, this $1.1 million is desperately needed to help our citizens who have become addicted. It is indisputable that these companies acted in bad faith, and I urge the council to hold them accountable.
I ask council members who voted against joining the settlement to change their minds on this issue and consider all the good this settlement will do for our community. Not only will this money help treat addiction, it will also help educate others by raising awareness of the danger opioids present, resulting in fewer cases. Opioid addiction is a serious issue that has touched every family in some way.
