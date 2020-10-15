To the editor:
It’s another election year and time for we the voters to participate in one of the most important duties as American citizens. Unfortunately most of us spend little time really trying to know who to vote for. People ask me in every election who they should vote for. This time we have a very clear choice for state senator of District 57. My number one question as I vet a candidate is “what is the purpose of government?” I usually get answers like “protect us” or “build roads and bridges” or for Sen. Greg Clausen voters “education.” I ask every candidate I come in contact with the same question – “what is the purpose of government?” After all, if they don’t know what the purpose of government is then why should I elect them? I finally found a candidate who without hesitation told me the purpose of government is to protect my rights and liberties. That candidate is Jose Jimenez.
I’ve known Jose for many years but most importantly he is a man of integrity and can be trusted to protect my rights and liberties. I don’t really need a politician who can waste my tax dollars and trample on my liberty while telling me it’s for my own good. I need a state senator who will stand up for my rights and protect my liberties. Please vote for Jose Jimenez for state senator.
Melford Henschel
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.