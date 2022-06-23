When I take a step back and look at my community and state I see beautiful parks, quality education in our schools, and endless life and culture. Those are just a few of the reasons I chose to live in Apple Valley. My partner and I have striven to raise two well rounded children here and prepare them for what this world has to offer.
While there are many aspects of Apple Valley and Minnesota that I love, there are also some struggles that I have been grappling with lately. With June as Pride Month, our LGBTQIA+ friends weigh heavily on my mind. These teachers, students, nurses, plumbers, electricians, accountants, and many more all live alongside us as neighbors and friends. Now is the time to take a stand to support them and raise them up. Everyday members of the LGBTQIA+ community go about their days worried about their future and scared to be a part of the world. Trans children are afraid to be fully themselves and don’t feel safe at school as other states across the country pass laws that take away their basic human rights and dignity.
As I look at the upcoming election for Senate District 56, the only candidate who is willing to speak up and take action through meaningful change is former state Rep. Erin Maye Quade. She has a proven track record of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and would be the first out lesbian in the Minnesota Senate. Erin is the only candidate who has already fought directly for LGBTQIA+ rights at the Capitol, even preventing a recent bill that would have openly discriminated against trans youth.
We cannot continue to leave our neighbors and children behind. I ask that DFL voters follow me to the primary on Aug. 9 and mark their ballots for Erin Maye Quade for Senate District 56.
