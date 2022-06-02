The response to the recent tragic mass shootings demonstrates the Us vs. Them mentality of many Republicans. They scurry for political duck and cover with talking points echoed in the media. These include blaming Democrats and saying that Democratic proposals would not have prevented the recent shootings.
Ted Cruz’s proposed solution in his speech to the NRA for securing elementary school buildings neglects the fact that Sandy Hook Elementary School was secured. The shooter shot out a glass panel to gain entry. The proposed solution does nothing to protect children present at a playground, ball park, school bus, etc.
The causes of the tragedies are multifaceted. Part is the propaganda of groups that spew hateful lies. But the most significant and common component is the availability of the weapons and the shooters’ ability to obtain them with excessive amounts of ammunition.
A thoughtful approach is needed that includes reviewing the need for anyone to have such weapons and restricting access to these weapons to those who have been trained in their proper use. If a person must demonstrate they can operate a motor vehicle safely in order to get a driver’s license, a person should have to demonstrate the proper use of a firearm before obtaining one. This may allow for an evaluation of whether a person should be able to obtain that firearm.
The election season is in full swing between now and November and as citizens it is imperative that each voter fully understand the candidates’ positions on this and all other issues. Candidates must fully explain their views for the office they are seeking and details of their proposed solutions.
The Us vs. Them mentality needs to change to an Us with Them in order to resolve issues, as lasting solutions can only be successful when issues are resolved together. Otherwise, our country is lurching toward becoming the dis-United States of America.
