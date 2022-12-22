Letter: Snow removal efforts appreciated in Lakeville Dec 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor:Special “thanks” to the Lakeville Public Works Department with the assistance of Park Maintenance and Utility crew for continuing the tradition of the quality snow removal in Lakeville.The snowplow operations are under the direction of Troy Grossman recently named Minnesota Public Works Superintendent of the Year.Thanks for his 33 years of dedicated service.Again, thanks to the best city snow removal crew!Bob EricksonLakeville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington downtown apartment complex reviewed Somali parents alarmed by transgender guidelines Burnsville man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police Apple Valley City Council approves Popeyes restaurant Woman convicted of third-degree murder in drag race deaths E-editions Dakota County Tribune Dec 16, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Dec 16, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Dec 16, 2022 0
