To the editor:
I read that some small measure of justice was meted out with regard to the damage done to the Dakota County Western Service Center last May (Dec. 18 edition). The sentence seems extremely light in view of the amount of damage done and one defendant’s past criminal record (including a felony conviction). However, a guilty plea saved the taxpayers the expense of a trial.
On a brighter note, the charges were filed in United States District Court. Hence, Minnesota’s attorney general, the execrable Keith Ellison, could not dismiss the charges. Similarly, Minnesota’s governor, the unctuous Tim Walz, cannot pardon the defendant.
Contrary to Walz’s assertations at the time this tsunami of lawlessness swept over us, the two men accused in this incident do not appear to be white supremacists. Further, they are both Minnesota residents.
Jim Peterson
Apple Valley
