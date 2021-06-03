To the editor:
We are Lakeville residents since 2004. The attention to detail in planning, green spaces, underground utilities, good water, clean air, low crime, wild life, good educators and schools, were outstanding and greatly appreciated. The city of Lakeville was unique in attracting law abiding, tax paying residents who took pride in their city.
For the last several years as I have watched the city grow, I have begun to doubt the attention to detail and strategic thinking regarding the impact of this growth. Here are three examples:
1) The water and sewer rates are skyrocketing. One would think economies of scale would help maintain or even reduce these rates but this has not happened.
2) The District 194 levies now account for 51.3% of my property taxes and will go up again since the referendum passed. If new residential construction creates the need for a new school(s), should this cost not be borne (substantially if not fully) by the developers. Is there a legal way to do this?
3) Crime rates are going up. Statistics are mixed but in 2019 the crime rate increased by 9% over 2018.
I have the following questions:
1) Did the city truly understand the impact of such uncontrolled residential growth on services and education? If so, what actions were taken to minimize the impact on current residents? Were there opportunities to increase the new construction permit costs to offset some if not all of this burden from the current residents? Other cities in the U.S., also facing growth, have managed to legally transfer the incremental costs to the new developments. Current residents should not have to subsidize developer profits.
2) What options do we residents have to intervene and slow this uncontrolled growth? Does the city of Lakeville allow for a voter referendum on growth management?
3) What percentage of new residential construction permits are approved? Both single and multi family? What actions can we residents take to push for a three-year hold on all new construction?
Ajay Raikar
Lakeville
