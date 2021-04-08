To the editor:
A letter complaining about a Q sign in front of a house by Apple Valley High School said it’s “a shame these people decided to expose our kids to this” “garbage.” I’m not sure why the author has such a problem with these people exercising their First Amendment rights, but to me the letter is far worse than the sign itself. The homeowners have every right to espouse their beliefs, just as you do to disagree. Disagreeing with something doesn’t make you right, and it certainly doesn’t give you the right to demand its removal.
Perhaps the sign is the homeowners’ way of combatting the left-wing ideology the kids are being force-fed in the school. As the 2016 election approached, my daughter came home talking about “Faux News,” which is the left’s derogatory term for right-wing Fox News. There were many instances of her coming home spouting anti-conservative rhetoric.
School is a place for students to learn. It’s not a place to indoctrinate kids to one’s own agenda. A school’s job is to open and formulate kids’ minds to allow them to make their own decisions. Teachers whose students know their political affiliations have failed as teachers and have no business around young impressionable minds. Again, their job isn’t to mold students to conform to their beliefs, it’s to plant the seed of all possibilities.
Having taxpayer-funded institutions of learning indoctrinating our children in any way, conservative or liberal, is far worse than some silly sign in someone’s yard.
John Morgan
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.