I accept letter writer Larry Jacobson’s invitation to debate the question “Does the unborn child have any rights?” To reach that question, Mr. Jacobson posits: “are we going to acknowledge that science says that life begins at conception?” He complains that U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, would not answer this question.
The Supreme Court, in both Roe (1973) and Dobbs (2022), declined to answer whether the law recognizes life beginning at conception. Since the Supreme Court declined to answer this question, Mr. Jacobson should not be affronted by Craig’s alleged refusal to answer the same question. The argument that life begins at conception is a moral and/or religious one. That view does not necessarily confer legal rights, which the Supreme Court recognized.
The question of whether the “unborn child” has legal rights is different from whether life begins at conception.
In Roe, the Supreme Court held that a woman’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom emanates from the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and 14th amendments to the Constitution. The court held that the right to abortion is not absolute, but must be balanced against the state’s (child’s) right to protect potential life. The court held that a mother’s right is compelling up to the end of the first trimester and that the state may not prohibit abortion. The state’s (child’s) interest becomes compelling at viability (22 to 24 weeks). At that time, the state may prohibit abortion except to protect the life and health of the mother. Between these times, neither the mother nor the state (child) has a compelling interest in abortion, and the state may regulate abortion in ways that are reasonably related to a woman’s health.
Dobbs overruled Roe, finding that a woman’s fundamental constitutional right to abortion does not exist in the Constitution. Rather, the issue was returned to each state’s separate Legislature. Even here, the state must show a rational basis for its law.
No court has decided whether a state law outlawing abortion in all cases has a rational basis. I return to Mr. Jacobson and ask this: under Dobbs, does the mother have any rights?
