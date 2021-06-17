To the editor:
State Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsivlle, is correct, not all voices are being heard. So maybe Port should do more listening. Why is it every time the state has a budget surplus, the Dems just want to take it all and spend it? That is not your money, it is our money - the taxpayers. The pandemic is over. Stop the government handouts for programs and people who refuse to go back to work. If Port wants to help actual working families that pay the state’s bills, then lower our taxes, work with the GOP to create a balanced budget, and send me a refund check. It seems I overpaid yet again.
Nate Rein
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.