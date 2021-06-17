To the editor:

State Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsivlle, is correct, not all voices are being heard. So maybe Port should do more listening. Why is it every time the state has a budget surplus, the Dems just want to take it all and spend it? That is not your money, it is our money - the taxpayers.  The pandemic is over. Stop the government handouts for programs and people who refuse to go back to work. If Port wants to help actual working families that pay the state’s bills, then lower our taxes, work with the GOP to create a balanced budget, and send me a refund check. It seems I overpaid yet again.

 

Nate Rein

Lakeville

